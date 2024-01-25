Man's dismembered body found in Brooklyn apartment refrigerator, woman in custody: Reports

A New York woman is in custody after police said a man's dismembered body parts were found in a refrigerator in her apartment, according to NBC New York.

The 45-year-old woman told police that the man's death was linked to a narcotics dispute between the victim, identified as Kawsheen Gelzer, and her husband.

The woman was taken into custody and undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at Brookdale Hospital, according to NBC New York.

A tip to Crimestoppers led investigators to the Brooklyn apartment on Monday where they discovered the victim's remains in a taped-up freezer, according to Eyewitness News.

The woman told police that she did not witness the murder and that her husband is currently incarcerated in Virginia, NBC New York said.

Body parts were discovered in a Brooklyn freezer earlier this week, and evidence indicates they had been there for some time, according to the NYPD. This stock photo shows a Brooklyn apartment building.

Woman let victim stay in apartment, neighbors say

The woman claimed her husband and the victim got into an argument about drugs in September, responding officers told the New York Post. She also told police that the husband put the dismembered body in the fridge, the paper reported.

Neighbors in the apartment building told the New York Post on Wednesday that the woman allowed the victim to sleep in her apartment. However, she wouldn't let visitors come anywhere near the fridge in recent months.

As of Wednesday, investigators are still waiting for a warrant to search the house, NBC New York reported.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dismembered body in Brooklyn refrigerator leads police to detain woman