Man's domestic assault charge came after six recent run-ins with law

Jul. 10—MANKATO — A Mankato man's felony domestic assault charge on Monday was the seventh separate criminal case filed against him since late May.

Lee Wayne Young Sr., 38, was most recently charged with three felonies for domestic assault, violating a no contact order and drug possession along with misdemeanors for fleeing police and property damage in Blue Earth County District Court.

The previous six charges against him this year, from most to least recent, include:

—July 7 — Harassment related to violation of a restraining order

—July 7 — Violation of a no contact order

—June 30 — Violation of a no contact order

—June 12 — Violation of a no contact order

—June 6 — Domestic assault by strangulation and endangerment of a child

—May 31 — Public nuisance

All the charges came after a jury found his son, Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, guilty in a toddler murder case in May. Young Jr.'s sentencing on 10 counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct and 10 counts related to criminal sexual conduct is July 27.

Young Sr.'s most recent domestic violence charge stemmed from an alleged incident late Friday and early Saturday at a Mankato residence, according to a criminal complaint. A judge had previously issued a domestic abuse no contact order, or DANCO, prohibiting him from having any contact with a woman, not named, in the complaint.

At 12:18 a.m. Saturday, police reported going to the residence in response to someone refusing to leave. Officers stated they saw Young Sr. and the woman at the residence before Young Sr. ran away.

The woman told police that Young Sr. grabbed her by the neck, according to the complaint. A person at the residence reported Young Sr. had thrown the woman down and held her down before threatening her, telling her, "You're not allowed to leave," or he'd beat her.

Earlier in the evening, the person said Young Sr. damaged the door of the residence.

The complaint states officers apprehended Young Sr. shortly afterward and reported he had dropped a baggie containing methamphetamine while he was fleeing.

He has a court appearance set for July 20.

