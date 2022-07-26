Mans drags woman into car at Walmart, then leads police on 110 mph chase, SC cops say

A man led police on a chase at speeds upwards of 110 mph after a witness reported seeing him drag a woman into the passenger seat of his car at a Walmart in South Carolina, a sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible kidnapping in Summerville at 5:40 p.m. on July 23, according to an incident report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Summerville is about 100 miles southeast of Columbia.

Dispatchers told deputies they had an active ping on the victim’s phone and described the vehicle as a white Volkswagen Jetta, the report says.

Deputies found a vehicle matching the description and saw it swerving erratically between lanes. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver continued and increased his speeds to 110 mph or more as he drove on S. Live Oaks Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver made one turn, then tried to make a right turn — and even used his turn signal — but lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch at Black Tom and State roads in Moncks Corner.

Deputies arrested him and cited him for failure to stop, the report says.

Summerville police are investigating the kidnapping allegation.

Summerville police did not immediately respond to a request for information.

