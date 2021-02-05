Man's Face Slashed After NYC Subway Argument, Police Search for Suspect
A 61-year-old man was on his way to work on the L subway train when he got into a dispute with another man and was slashed across the face on Wednesday morning. What happened: Noel Quintana claimed the man was kicking his backpack during the commute, according to ABC7. When Quintana asked him to stop, the man attacked him and ran away when the train stopped at First Avenue and 14th Street.
Quintana stumbled off the train, bleeding. A ticket booth attendant noticed him and called 911.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition.
Speaking to ABC’s Eyewitness News, Quintana said he feared for his life since nobody was helping him.
Police are now searching for the suspect, who was seen wearing a black mask with a Louis Vuitton logo and a black North Face coat.
🚨WANTED for an ASSAULT:On 2/3/21 at approx.8:27 AM,on a Manhattan bound “L” 🚂 The suspect slashed a 61 year old male victim on the right cheek with a box cutter causing physical injuries.Any info call or DM NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS.Reward up to $2,500. @NYPDDetectives @NYPDShea pic.twitter.com/Uk9f8rVMzt
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 4, 2021
A series of subway incidents: As the New York Post reports, this incident is the latest in a series of subway crime problems. Speaking to ABC7, Mayor Bill de Blasio, however, dismissed the crime problem.
"We can talk about facts and encourage the people to understand the facts, or we can just create fear for the sake of fear. We choose the former. We choose to tell people that the NYPD is out there every day, protecting their safety," de Blasio said.
"When you look at the transit crime numbers, they are down significantly," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.
NYPD statistics show major crimes have gone down more than 50% this year compared to last year.
Featured Images via ABC7 (left), NYPD Crime Stoppers
Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!
'Go Back to China': New Jersey Man Faces Hate Crime Charge After Punching Asian Woman
NYPD Lieutenant Admits Saying 'High Yellow' and 'Chinky Eyes', But She Was Only 'Joking'
US Marine Granted Absolute Pardon After Killing Filipina Transgender Woman
Woman Plans to Sue Fitness Club After Her Child Defecates in the Pool