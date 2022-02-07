Man's fatal overdose leads to charges against Blackford woman

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Blackford County man's overdose death has resulted in drug-related charges against a Hartford City woman.

Jenna Grace Blount, 21, was charged last week in Blackford Circuit Court with possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, unlawful possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Hartford City police said 36-year-old Derek Lee Kleefisch died of an apparent overdose at Blount's home, in the 200 block of East Third Street, on Jan. 29.

According to an affidavit, Blount gave investigators contradictory information about her dealings with Kleefisch, the individuals who had recently been at her home and any drug-related activity there.

She eventually acknowledged that she and Kleefisch had obtained a half-gram of heroin from an acquaintance.

Blount reportedly said she had ingested a small amount of the drug before going to bed.

When she awoke, she said, Kleefisch was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said when they searched the home after obtaining a warrant, they found meth, prescription medications, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators also reported seeing text exchanges, on Blount's cellphone, that appeared to refer to a heroin transaction.

The possession-of-meth charge against the Hartford City woman is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

At a hearing last Wednesday, her trial was scheduled for May 17.

Blount, formerly of Portland, continues to be held in the Blackford County jail under a $2,000 cash bond.

