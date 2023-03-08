Man's hand cut by machete in Latrobe robbery; 3 charged

Mar. 8—A Latrobe man's hand was cut by a machete after a robbery Tuesday night during which he and a woman sought refuge in a bathroom to fend off their attackers, authorities said.

Three people were charged after police said they chased two of the suspects through town.

Codi J. Barger, 28, and Marc Andrew Barger Jr., 33, both of Latrobe, are charged with robbery, aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension and related offenses. Police said the two are related, but it was unclear how. Julie Anne Achhammer, 24, of Latrobe, is charged with conspiracy.

City police said they were called to a home on Chestnut Street just before 8:30 p.m.. As they arrived, two men — later identified as Codi and Mark Barger — ran out of the home onto Ligonier Street. Police chased them and apprehended both men a short distance away. Authorities said they spotted Codi Barger drop a machete during the pursuit.

A man and woman at the Chestnut Street home told investigators that the two suspects broke into the home and pepper sprayed them. The residents escaped into a bathroom. Police said Codi Barger cut the man's hand with the machete. The two Bargers eventually left after being shut out of the bathroom and threatening to kill the man and woman, according to police.

Police learned that Achhammer gave the Bargers a ride to the location from a home about a half mile away on Thompson Street. She told investigators that the pepper spray used during the robbery belonged to her.

The three suspects were awaiting arraignment Wednesday morning. All were being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. They did not have attorneys listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.