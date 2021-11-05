‘My Mans Lost It’: Kanye West Shocks Fans After He Shaves Off Eyebrows

Fans are poking fun at Kanye West’s latest hairstyle after photos from Ye’s latest Sunday Service on Sunday, Oct. 31, surfaced online. Once again, the Grammy Award-winning rapper left fans shook following his bizarre haircut last month and officially changing his name to ‘Ye.’ Again, he has most everyone’s talking.

Ye’s shaved eyebrows received a number of mixed reviews from fans who felt he was setting a new trend and others who thought Ye had lost his mind.

Ye arrives to the arena for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Getty Images)

One fan boldly stated, “Kanye shaved his eyebrows. My man’s lost it.”

kanye shaved his eyebrows off my mans lost it pic.twitter.com/FS7AhDN48I — æləx^ (@peruuwya) November 2, 2021

A second person bluntly asked, “Man why tf Kanye out here shaving his eyebrows?”

man why tf kanye out here shaving his eyebrows pic.twitter.com/85ZipvZ74G — halloween grid (@turbografxx) October 31, 2021

In addition to his missing eyebrows, fans also noticed a few special guests during Ye’s Sunday Service, including Justin Beiber, who was previously called out for making racist comments as a teenager and Marilyn Manson, who is currently facing his fourth sexual assault case.

Sharing photos from the Sunday Service, a third person wrote, “Nothing to see here. Just Marilyn Manson, Justin Bieber and Kanye West leading in a prayer on a Sunday service which happens to land on October 31st. Look it’s Yeezus with no eyebrows.”

Nothing to see here.



Just Marilyn Manson, Justin Bieber and Kanye West leading in a prayer on a Sunday service which happens to land on October 31st.



Look it's Yeezus with no eyebrows pic.twitter.com/T4YSwN8T2H — Chrystal (@Chrystal_Blue_) November 1, 2021

Some even felt this was the “DONDA” emcee’s attempt to start another viral moment, including one person who wrote, “@kanyewest bout to start a trend with shaved eyebrows.”

Story continues

@kanyewest about to start a trend with shaved eyebrows — Harold L. Catlett (@Wise6616) November 2, 2021

But not so fast, as fans mentioned late rapper XXXtentacion, who went viral for shaving his eyebrows in 2017. “Hold on wait. Kanye West shaved his eyebrows just like XXXtentacion?,” the person asked.

Hold on wait did kanye west shaved his eyebrows just like xxxtentacion? — Toxic‐Panda‐Boy (@djtoxicpandaboy) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, one individual hinted that Ye’s shaved eyebrow look could be a sign of stress stemming from divorce proceedings with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, TMZ reports. For Halloween last weekend, Kim wore a custom metallic “cowbot” costume and matching hat.

“I see [why] you shaved your eyebrows now. @Kanyewest you down bad brother,” the person wrote.

I see y you shaved ur head and eyebrows now. @kanyewest u down BAD brother. https://t.co/bWqv1KS6zL — . (@yeezysonyasofa) November 1, 2021

Another fan said Kanye West looked like a character from Bill Cosby‘s animated series, “Little Bill,” which ran on Nick Jr. from 1999 to 2004.

The person wrote, “Kanye shaved his eyebrows…This man looks like a grown Little Bill.”

Kanye shaved his eyebrows…



This man looks like a grown Little Bill — Big H.O.E Energy (@DMKiddeauX) November 3, 2021

Kanye West has yet to reveal the inspiration behind his recent hairstyle or name change. Therefore, fans are even more confused why he completely shaved off his eyebrows. Either way, Ye knows how to keep the people talking on social media.