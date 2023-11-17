Man's morning jog turns terrifying after Austell neighbor fires rifle at him

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Justin Culpepper, Shannon Allen's nephew, was training for a boxing match when he set out for a jog in her Austell subdivision at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was about a block from her home when her neighbor, Alejandro Aveldanez, reportedly fired a rifle at him.

"He started his run," Allen explained. "He ran past the guy, and the next thing he knew, a shot was fired. He turned around and there was a man holding a rifle, waving it at him, telling him to go away, get out of here."

Justin Culpepper (Supplied)

Allen said her nephew circled the block. As he approached her home, he saw Aveldanez in his vehicle outside her residence. Her nephew ran inside and told Allen what had happened.

"I saw the individual from my upstairs because I was getting dressed," said Allen, "getting ready for my day. And I did see him, but I thought nothing of it ‘til my nephew came in the house and said this man was shooting at him."

Allen said the man was gone when they got downstairs. They got in their car to head to his house.

"I proceeded to try to back out of my driveway and this individual pulled up in the cul-de-sac in front of my home and asked me did my nephew live with me," said Allen. "And I said, ‘What does it matter?’ And he asked me again, and I said, ‘I'm calling the police.’"

Alejandro Aveldanez (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Cobb County Police responded to the scene and arrested Aveldanez. They charged him with reckless conduct, which is a misdemeanor. Allen believes he should face more serious charges.

"Absolutely, because it could've been my nephew's life. This could've ended terribly. My nephew was just jogging and what if my garage wasn't up? I fear to think if my garage wasn't up then my nephew would've been fumbling at the front door, and he would've shot him in the back."

Aveldanez is free on bond.