Man's shooting death Thursday morning leads police to Broad Ripple hookah lounge

A fight at a Broad Ripple hookah lounge may be tied to a fatal overnight shooting, Indianapolis police said.

A man with a gunshot wound arrived at Eskanazi Hospital just before 2 a.m. and died shortly after, according to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police said they could not find a crime scene to determine where the shooting occurred.

Their investigation led officers to a hookah lounge in the 6300 block of Guilford Avenue, where a fight occurred about 1 a.m. Officers believe the two events are related.

No one has been taken into custody or detained in the shooting.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will identify the man after notifying his family.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Christopher Winter at 317-327-3475 or at christopher.winter@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be made at Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana made at 317-262-8477.

