Man's trial in alleged domestic stabbing incident begins

Katie Smolen, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·3 min read

Nov. 16—EBENSBURG — Cambria County prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of a former Pittsburgh man who is facing a dozen charges related to allegations that he threatened his girlfriend's family with a knife.

Matthew Scott Gardopee, 47, is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in the July 2020 incident.

Assistant District Attorney Forrest Fordham alleged in his opening statement Monday that Gardopee threatened his girlfriend and her children, then had left the Johnstown home he shared with his girlfriend and entered a backyard shared with her brother, who lived next door in the other half of a duplex. Fordham said the girlfriend's niece was in the yard and alleged that Gardopee threatened the niece with a knife that he placed near her ribcage.

Prosecutors said the niece's fiancé was in the yard of the duplex with their young daughter and said she called for her father to alert him of the incident. A struggle ensued, and the fiancé allegedly stabbed Gardopee with Gardopee's own knife.

The struggle continued until the niece pointed a shotgun at Gardopee, Fordham told the jury.

In the defense's opening statement, Kimberly Feist, who represented Gardopee along with Maureen McQuillan, said the defendant had been homeless in Pittsburgh before meeting his former girlfriend online and moving to Johnstown to live with her. Feist said that on July 2, 2020, he was stabbed nine times and attacked by a family that "did not want him there."

Several of Gardopee's former girlfriend's family members testified for the prosecution that he had pointed a knife at them and threatened to kill them.

The niece's fiancé testified that Gardopee had lunged at the niece's father with a knife multiple times and that Gardopee put him in a headlock and the two engaged in an altercation. The fiancé said this was when he stabbed Gardopee.

"I thought, 'I'm going to fight for my life and my family's lives,' " the fiancé testified.

The niece testified that she went into her home for her shotgun when the altercation between the two men occurred. She and her father testified that the gun was unloaded at the time, but city Detective Brad Christ testified the weapon was never checked because it was back in her home when police arrived, as was the knife that is central to the case.

The niece testified that she had pointed the gun at Gardopee and threatened to kill him, at which point he surrendered. Multiple people testified that her fiancé asked for towels to put pressure on Gardopee's wounds until police arrived.

The jury heard testimony from several officers who said they responded to the scene.

Officer Ryan Chiodo testified that, when he and other officers first arrived on the scene, it was hard to tell who was the aggressor and who was the victim.

Jurors heard a 911 call made by the girlfriend's daughter. She told the dispatcher that an individual she later identified as Gardopee came into their home with a weapon and was then outside threatening her uncle. She also told dispatchers she could see her cousin pointing a gun at Gardopee.

During cross-examination, McQuillan asked several of the witnesses why they testified that they had been threatened, but did not say so in their statements to police.

The trial will resume Tuesday morning.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A woman was struck and killed near Miami criminal courthouse, police say. Avoid the area

    A woman was struck and killed by a truck near Miami’s criminal courthouse early Tuesday, police said.

  • Husband and wife fugitives who helped run $18-million COVID relief fraud ring get years in prison

    Richard Ayvazyan gets 17 years in prison for huge L.A. pandemic loan scam, wife Marietta Terabelian gets 6 years, brother Artur Ayvazyan gets 5 years

  • Maryland mayor charged with posting revenge porn on Reddit

    Andrew Bradshaw allegedly created multiple Reddit accounts using his alleged victim's name and birthday and used them to upload nude photographs of her.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

    Jim Bourg/Reuters A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said that Jones’ refusal to hand over documents and financial records rendered him liable after years of dodging court orders to surrender the papers.“All the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations,” Bellis sa

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Tampa jury to weigh death sentence for 10-year-old’s murder

    TAMPA — It’s been three years since Ricky Willis died. But on Monday, he spoke in a Tampa courtroom. On a big monitor near a witness stand, a jury could see and hear the 10-year-old talk about his family and cheerfully describe upcoming auditions for the TV show America’s Got Talent, where he planned to give a drum performance a few months later. “I’m basically gonna be going a lot of places,” ...

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.

  • Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

    According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.

  • Judge Rebukes Ahmaud Arbery Suspect Lawyer After Mistrial Request

    Stephen B. Morton/GettyA Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murders of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before rebuking one defense attorney for his past comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told defense attorney Kevin Robert Gough, who is representing suspect William Bryan. “Emotions are neither unreasonable or unexpected in a murder

  • Jovenel Moïse murder: Suspect arrested in Istanbul over Haiti president's killing

    Five months after President Jovenel Moïse was killed at his home, another suspect is arrested.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecutor Uses ‘Road House’ Image in Closing Arguments

    "You don't bring a gun to a fistfight," Assistant DA Thomas Binger says