Man's trial dismissed after prosecutors say alleged victim made false statements on stand

Scott Tucker, wearing a sport coat, leaves the courtroom of Richland County Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson Monday after prosecutor's filed a motion to dismiss his trial after the alleged victim provided false information on the stand Friday during cross examination.

A domestic assault trial was dismissed Monday after the Richland County Prosecutor's Office said the alleged victim had made false statements while on the stand Friday.

Judge Brent Robinson of Richland County Common Pleas Court said that Monday would have been Day 3 of the trial but he had received a request by the prosecutor's office over the weekend to dismiss the case against defendant Scott Tucker of Mansfield.

Tucker, age unavailable, had been arrested by Richland County sheriff's deputies on Oct. 4, 2022 at a residence on Lorkay Drive after deputies were called to a domestic assault report. He was charged with felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; two counts of burglary of the second and third degrees; and trespassing, a fourth-degree felony, according to court records.

Assistant Prosecutor Lauryn Calderhead and Richland County Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher filed the motion over the weekend to dismiss the case with prejudice, the judge said.

"Specifically on cross examination when attorney (Rocky) Ratliff asked about physical contact she disclosed she had sex with the defendant on two occasions," Calderhead said. "When he continued to question her, she disclosed that she told the prosecutor office today, her words, and then began to qualify by saying that she told Jami our victim advocate about these encounters.

"My victim advocate who I trust her word, said she (victim) never disclosed sexual encounters and I myself have specifically asked on multiple occasions, 'Have you had contact with the defendant?' and she never disclosed these encounters, but she represented under oath that she had," Calderhead said.

Alleged victim failed to show up in court Monday

Monday, Calderhead explained the basis for the dismissal motion, saying she spoke to (the alleged victim) Monday morning on her cell phone and the victim was aware of the hearing and the victim did not know if she would be appearing to speak.

Robinson said the court would wait a half an hour and then resume to give the alleged victim time to arrive at the courthouse.

Robinson waited more than 30 minutes and then granted the state's motion for dismissal.

Calderhead said the state became aware during the alleged victim's testimony Friday that she made statements that both she and the victim's advocate knew to be untrue and false.

"At this point in time under my ethical obligations I disclosed these false statements both to attorney Ratliff immediately, to the court through the bailiff. I then proceeded to speak to Prosecutor Schumacher because at this point in time we now have false testimony which calls into question the other statements she has made," Calderhead said.

The assistant prosecutor said the state does not believe ethically that it can proceed in good faith with the case, she said.

Defense attorney says prosecutors took 'very high road' with ethics

Ratliff said what the prosecutor is disclosing goes to the heart of the case, not only credibility-wise but it goes to the charges of assault, burglaries, trespassing and the relationship status.

"As far as what the prosecutor has said here, it is something I have never seen, what she's doing," Ratliff said. "As a member of the bar, for me, your honor, today, it kind of makes me very proud to be a member of the bar because it's easy to look at what the state has done and say the charges against Mr. Tucker they have filed to dismiss and obviously his freedoms are at peril."

Ratliff told the judge the justice system is working in the area of ethics.

"And they have taken a very high road here today with the ethics in deciding not to proceed. So for anybody reading into this, that's how I look at it. I'm very proud member of the bar.... I've never seen this happen. This is unprecedented," Ratliff said.

Robinson advised Tucker there still is a civil protection order in force and if has contact with the victim he would be violating that CPO and the state of Ohio could charge him every single time with that.

Robinson adjourned and said he would bring the jurors in to explain the dismissal to them.

Later on Monday, as the judge had warned, the Richland County Sheriff's Office issued a summons to Tucker on a charge of violating the civil protection order.

