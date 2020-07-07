MANSCAPED Debuts The Shears 2.0 Luxury Nail Care Kit

Leading Men's Hygiene And Grooming Brand Launches Upgraded Nail Set Complete With The Finest Stainless Steel Tools Nestled In A Premium, Lightweight Case

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unkempt fingernails bring down even your best look. Using a nail care kit can make you appear and feel more put together, confident and hygienic. It's that simple! MANSCAPED , the leader in male grooming and hygiene, today announced the launch of The Shears 2.0 , a four-piece luxury nail kit designed to enable you to control your finger and toe nails with the same philosophy that moved you to start grooming in the first place: to look and feel better.

"As MANSCAPED continues to grow and innovate as a brand, we are dedicated to providing men with the best tools for the highest levels of body management ― and that includes your hands and feet," said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. "The second-generation version of our original nail grooming kit is sleek, quality engineered and sure to add the finishing touch on your refined look."

The luxury nail kit features tempered stainless steel tools tucked into a compact case made of premium PU leather with a magnetic closure. The water resistant set comes complete with laser engraved MANSCAPED logos and modern design aesthetics that will bring you a sense of pride in tidying up those nails. The kit includes all the essentials for a full nail grooming routine, including:

Slant Tip Tweezers

Rounded-Tip Scissors

Fingernail Clippers

Medium Grit Nail File

The Shears 2.0 is available on MANSCAPED.com for $19.99. Consumers can also purchase the kit on Amazon with Prime and pickup options.

About MANSCAPED:

Founded in 2017, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best precision-engineered tools, unique formulations and accessories for a simple and effective manscaping routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, as well as placement in Target and Best Buy retail locations across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

