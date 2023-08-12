Manseriouslyhurt, officer injured in Middletown shooting, police chief says

Aug. 12—Costa said that officers responded to a "disturbance" in the 100 block of Liberty Street, near Park Place, around 6:33 a.m. Saturday.

According to Costa, an officer-involved shooting broke out, and the man, who was not identified, was sent to the hospital, where he is listed in serious but stable condition. The officer who shot the victim also was struck by gunfire, Costa said, and has been treated and released from the hospital.

Costa said the state Office of the Inspector General is leading the investigation into Saturday's shooting. The chief said the names of the man and the officer are not being released "due to the fact the investigation is ongoing."

A large contingent of law enforcement, including Connecticut State Police, was gathered outside of the home for several hours Saturday morning.

Middletown police initially wrote on Facebook that the shooting was an "isolated incident" and "there is no threat to the public."

This story will be updated.

