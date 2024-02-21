Mansfield City Council doesn't wait, passes 2024 budget on first reading

Mansfield City Council liked what it heard Tuesday night about the 2024 budget.

So much so, in fact, that members approved the final budget on the first reading. It had been scheduled for three readings.

The new administration includes Mayor Jodie Perry and Finance Director Kelly Blankenship. They laid out their plans during a finance committee meeting before the regular session.

"There hasn't been significant changes as far as the underlying expenses for the city since council approved it (temporary budget) in December," Perry said.

The final budget amounts to $169,308,600.

Jodie Perry

Perry described "small things" related to new elected officials. Dave Remy had been filling the roles of both safety-service director and public works director, for example.

Police Chief Keith Porch will take over as safety-service director at the end of the month, and Louis Andres is the public works director.

Budget changes included one-time capital costs

"We really focused on using the carryover balance on one-time capital costs," Perry said. "Director Blankenship and I have spent a lot of time talking about our philosophy and how we want to approach this in the future."

Perry said $900,000 was left unallocated, keeping with past practices of having about $1 million in reserve.

"Just like your home budget, things pop up," Perry said. "The budget is our guide for spending, it's our guide for income, but things change mid-year. We can come back to you."

She said most of the original capital requests for water, sewer and streets were kept the same.

"Growth, infrastructure and safety, those are the priorities. That's where we're heading," Perry said. "A few things under growth, we added money so that we can have a consultant for a comprehensive plan for the city of Mansfield.

"A comprehensive plan is a long process, charting a course for the city for at least 10 years. We're talking about land use, we're talking about further development."

Perry said the final budget contains extra money for Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.

"There's the potential for a rather large FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) grant coming in 2025, 2026," she said. "We need to do some design work for that grant to be ready."

Administrators also chose to allocate an additional $100,000 to the city parks, which was getting $1.1 million in funding from the P.R.I.D.E. tax.

"It is the first time the general fund has contributed to the parks since at least (the city was in) fiscal emergency," Perry said.

The budget also includes $100,000 for water main replacement, a pressing need for the city.

Public safety accounts for $32 million of 2024 budget

Of the total budget, $32,320,424 will go to the safety forces. City police will receive an additional $341,000 for three cruisers, an unmarked vehicle, a Breathalyzer and S.W.A.T. needs.

"This is one of the biggest chunks we're adding in here," Perry said. "They have more significant capital needs than that."

Money also will be allocated to upgrade the fire department to have a Multi-Agency Radio Communication System.

Kelly Blankenship

Blankenship said most cities consider a five-year average for income tax when estimating revenue.

"We haven't done that because of the COVID year and how that was an anomaly," she said. "We chose to go with the two-year average and leave the estimated revenue as it was in the temporary budget."

Blankenship said the city fared well in that department with $41 million in revenue, when the projection was for $38 million.

Council members praise Perry, Blankenship

Before council voted 8-0 to approve the budget on the first reading, several members praised the new administration.

"It is a refreshing change to see the mayor sitting there, addressing us and telling us what the changes are, not making us dig for ourselves," Councilwoman Stephanie Zader said. "We are a team. I think it's important that we work together."

Zader pointed out that she frequently asked pointed questions of the previous administration. She is holding off for now.

"Let's give them the leeway to do their jobs," Zader said of the new administration. "In six months, I'll ask the hard questions if I need to."

Councilman David Falquette asked his colleagues if there was any more "onion peeling" they needed to do before he proposed voting for the budget on its first reading.

"We can stand in the way of that, or we can be part of it," Zader said. "It's a new team."

Councilman El Akuchie agreed.

"Being proactive is so refreshing," he said. "We can see where we're going."

