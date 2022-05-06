Mansfield City Council reappoints five members to police review commission

With the reappointment of five members whose terms had expired, the city's police review commission is coming back.

Mansfield City Council made the appointments at its meeting Wednesday night.

Robert Chapman, 1st Ward; and Teri Marlow, 3rd Ward; were appointed to terms through Dec. 31, 2023.

Chauncey Bragg, Ward 2; Pamela Williams Briggs, 4th Sard; and Mary Haynes, Ward 6, will serve through Dec. 31, 2024.

Openings remain for Ward 5 and an at-large representative.

The topic initially came up in February. At the time, there seemed to be some question if the police review commission still existed.

"Hopefully, we can learn from some of the discussions," Councilman Phil Scott said. "The pandemic did not help."

Scott said he had an at-large candidate, supported by fellow at-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader. Ward 5 Councilman Aurelio Diaz said he has someone in mind to represent his ward.

"Hopefully, it will be in the next month or two," Scott said of appointing the last two representatives.

Police review commissioner considers investigations

According to a 2018 News Journal article, the police review commission considers completed Police Department investigations that involve contact between police employees and residents to determine if the investigation was "thorough, accurate, credible and impartial."

Reviews of any department investigations can't take place until the process is complete.

Each of the six wards has a representative, along with an at-large commission member.

Councilman El Akuchie wanted to know who would be responsible for accountability of the police review commission.

"Members don't answer to me," police Chief Keith Porch responded. "They can make recommendations to me or the mayor."

Porch said Capt. Chad Brubaker will be the police representative for the review commission.

Law Director John Spon said it is a self-sustaining commission that has to maintain independence and transparency.

"It has to take on its own responsibility," he said.

City to purchase 46 body-worn cameras for police

City Council approved the purchase of 46 body-worn cameras for the police department through separate grants.

A $145,000 grant will cover the cost of 30 cameras, along with related equipment and personnel.

A technician will maintain the cameras and redact personal information from them.

At the most recent meeting, Councilman Alomar Davenport, head of the finance committee, held off recommending a vote because he wanted to know how the technician's salary would be handled when the grant expires in a year.

Porch said he would have to find the money in his budget or pursue another grant. He said he has a vacant transcriber's position that could help.

The second grant, worth $43,560, will cover the cost of 16 body-worn cameras.

Council trading old probation radios

In other business, council authorized trading old probation security radios to offset the cost of 11 new radios for Mansfield Municipal Court.

Council also heard from city Engineer Bob Bianchi, who again asked members to update the policy regarding the Downtown Improvement Advisory Board, which was established in 2019.

"When we need to spend some dollars, can we waive the council approval process so that we can expedite some of the smaller expenditures?" he previously asked. "If we spend $5, we have to go to council."

Bianchi said the board needed $4,000 to post signage for 29 new and free parking spots in the downtown.

"Now, we won't have the signs installed until July or the beginning of August," he said because of having to take extra steps to get approval.

Davenport said the current policy allows people "the opportunity to weigh in on things."

Councilwoman Cheryl Meier added, "I can see how cumbersome it could be, but I also see how it would be beneficial for our constituents."

Bianchi told council he would submit something in writing.

