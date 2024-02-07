Mansfield City Council votes to update investment policy

New city Finance Director Kelly Blankenship is making changes.

At her request, Mansfield City Council approved an updated investment policy at its Tuesday meeting.

"Basically, what we're doing is making sure the money that we have is making the most money that it can while we have it," Blankenship told council.

Members of Boy Scout 121 led the pledge of allegiance before Tuesday's Mansfield City Council meeting.

She explained the specifics.

"It's more current language and more general language to reflect Ohio Revised Code 135, which drives the investments," Blankenship said. "This will open up more opportunities for us to purchase investments with higher yields and release some of the investments we're holding that have really low yields right now."

Council votes early on updating investment policy

Council was scheduled to hold the measure to caucus, but Councilwoman Stephanie Zader asked to move it up for a vote.

"As this new administration comes in and they're trying to get things done, I think timeliness is important," Zader said.

Scott Gruber, director of advisory services at Meeder Investment, was on hand to answer questions.

"We're the city's adviser," he said. "This is something we look at regularly. It's our job to be your eyes and ears.

"This revision is just bringing it to the state standard. Safety is the No. 1 priority and then returning liquidity."

Each of the new administrators gave brief updates.

Blankenship said she is preparing the final budget in time to allow council to give it three readings before voting. She also is planning changes in staffing to improve efficiency.

Mayor Jodie Perry said she has met with almost all of the city's departments. She is asking department heads what they would do if they had a magic wand.

She said the search for a new police chief will begin late this week or early this week. Current Chief Keith Porch is retiring at the end of February to take over as the city's safety director.

Public Works Director Louis Andres has helped come up with a resource list for the city parks. He handed out a brochure showing the assets and said parks employees are getting ready for summer.

Law Director Rollie Harper said every person he wanted to add to his staff is in place.

"We're becoming," he said. "We've got a great team."

Members retitle position in law department, create one in municipal court

Council voted to retitle a position in the law director's office and create a position in municipal court.

Human Resources Director Sharon May told council the confidential secretary's position in the law director's office will now be case coordinator.

"It's about streamlining," Harper said. "It's an appropriate change of title."

May said municipal court has six secretaries. One will become deputy court administrator.

In a public affairs meeting ahead of the regular session, Councilwoman Zader asked for updates on the police review commission. She said many members are not attending the meetings, something that has been an ongoing problem.

"It's hard to believe that this is such a complicated thing," Councilman Aurelio Diaz said. "To sell it is kind of difficult."

Jason Bammann, assistant police chief, explained the purpose of the police review commission.

"The main point is that the police aren't involved in how it is set up," he said. "Internal investigations on complaints go to the police review board. It's not formally closed until the review board closes it out."

Zader asked for council members to have an update on candidates for the March 5 council meeting.

In technology news, council authorized the preparation of a preliminary technology upgrade plan and determine a cost schedule.

"Three weeks ago when we were having an IT issue, it was a firewall issue," Perry said, explaining it was no one's fault and is "95% of the way fixed."

The mayor said ES Consulting, an outside firm, will come to the city and review the systems and help with a plan going forward.

In other business, council:

Authorized an agreement with Superion LLC for an annual software review for the safety forces.

Reappointed Al Berger and Dennis Atkeson to the airport and aviation commission.

