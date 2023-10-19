Mansfield City Councilwoman Zader charged with OVI

A Mansfield city councilwoman has been charged with OVI.

Stephanie Zader, 35, was pulled over at 1:40 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 42 near Sunset Boulevard in Mansfield.

According to a narrative provided by Sgt. Ryan Purpura of the Ohio Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped Zader for driving left of center in a Hyundai sedan.

The trooper activated his overhead emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, and Zader pulled into a car wash parking lot.

According to the report, Zader showed signs of impairment. The trooper reported seeing an open container in the center console cup holder.

Zader was asked to step out of the vehicle, and the trooper did a consensual pat-down.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

She was asked to perform standardized field-sobriety tests outside of the trooper's patrol car and was subsequently arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired.

Zader's vehicle was secured in the parking lot, and she was transferred to the Mansfield post, where she submitted to a breath test. She was determined to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.131, according to the report. Ohio's legal driving limit is 0.08.

Zader was cited and released to a sober party.

Through defense attorney Michael Brown, she submitted a plea of not guilty on Tuesday.

A pretrial is scheduled for Nov. 22 in Mansfield Municipal Court. Zader faces a bench trial on Jan. 2, 2024.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X (formerly Twitter): @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield city councilwoman facing OVI charge