Mansfield couple found shot to death in murder-suicide during standoff identified

A woman and a man found dead from a murder-suicide in Mansfield on Wednesday have been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The woman, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a neighbor’s garage in the 700 block of Fannin Lane, has been identified as 39-year-old Tracy Burton. Her death was ruled a homicide.

When officers arrived, the suspect in the shooting was barricaded inside the couple’s house, across from where Tracy Burton was found, police have said. After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the house and found the man, 56-year-old Marcus Ruela Burton, dead. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a suicide from a gunshot wound to his chest.

On Wednesday, neighbors said the couple lived in the house with children.

After the standoff with officers, Mansfield police said the investigation was active and detectives were trying to determine exactly what happened.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Mansfield Police Department.