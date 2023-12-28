Mansfield: Cricket club 'devastated' after arson attack

A cricket club in Nottinghamshire has been left "devastated" by an arson attack.

Police said emergency services were called to Mansfield Cricket Club at about 21:00 GMT on 26 December to reports a building was on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the flames but much of the clubhouse and kit was destroyed.

Club officials said they had been left devastated by the fire that had caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Nottinghamshire Police said fires had been lit in chairs and inside cupboards, while much of the rest of the clubhouse, off Rosemary Street, had been vandalised.

Police believe the arson attack could be linked to a nearby burglary, in Albion Street, where a cricket stump was found at the scene.

The stump had been used to damage a door and window at the property at about 22:00, police added.

'It will set us back'

Club secretary Kevin Wright told the BBC: "There's never a good time for this, but for it to happen on Boxing Day is all the more deflating.

"It's hard to get your head round why anyone would want to cause so much damage on purpose.

"A lot of people put a lot of hard work into this club so people in Mansfield can enjoy cricket and we feel devastated."

He added: "We haven't had a chance to get in and properly clean up and find out what we've lost but everything is damaged by fire and smoke.

"It will set us back. People donate generously to the club but we don't have a lot money to replace things."

Mr Wright said the club leased the clubhouse, behind Mansfield Civic Centre, from the district council, which has been contacted for comment.

