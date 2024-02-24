Mansfield: Giant walk-through sculpture to open at park

The giant inflatable structure will be located at Chesterfield Road Park

A giant inflatable walk-through sculpture will appear in a Mansfield park during the Easter school holiday.

The huge installation will be located in Chesterfield Road Park from 4 April to 13 April.

Called the Timisien Luminarium, the sculpture is described as a "monumental labyrinthine network of columns, tunnels and pods" by organisers.

Mansfield District Council said it hopes the attraction will promote the town as a great place to explore.

The Luminarium sculpture, made by the Architects of Air, will feature 20 colourful domes and pods.

Alan Parkinson, of Architects of Air, said the installation is "surprising in its luminosity and makes a direct impact on the senses".

"Through labyrinthine tunnels and cavernous domes, visitors move in a medium of saturated and subtle hues," he said.

"Vivid reflections of liquid colour spill across the curved walls creating a world apart from the normal and every day."

The art installation was made possible through funding by the government and Arts Council England as part of the council's National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) status and the Destination Mansfield programme.

Locals are advised to pre-book tickets for the event, which will cost £3.

Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: "We are delighted to be able to bring world-class cultural experiences of this kind to Mansfield to help raise the profile of the district both regionally and nationally and develop the visitor economy here."

