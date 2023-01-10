Mansfield homicide suspect arrested in Columbus

A suspect in fatal shooting at a Mansfield hotel earlier this month was arrested Thursday in Columbus on the Southeast Side, Mansfield police said.

Monteles Holland, 31, of Ontario, was arrestedin an apartment at 3700 block of W. Kimberly Drive on the Southeast Side around 11:20 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Northern Violent Fugitive Task Force, Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said in a news release.

Police say Holland is suspected of fatally shooting 16-year-old Nayshawn Lovett on January 3at the Quality Inn on Trimble Road in Mansfield.

"We are hopeful that this arrest will not only allow the victim’s family some relief, but also help alleviate any additional community fears," Porch said.

Police responded to Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road, Mansfield, at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 3. A hotel employee reported hearing multiple gunshots inside. While searching the premises, police found the victim lying on a staircase.

Mansfield police Assistant Chief Jason Bammann said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

Later that day, police identified Holland as a suspect and issued a warrant charging him with aggravated murder. MPD officers, along with Ontario police and the Allied Special Operations Response Team, went to Holland's apartment in the 1000 block of Crestfield Street at 9:07 p.m. Jan. 3, but he was not there.

