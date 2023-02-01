Mansfield man, 18, indicted on charge of attempted murder

Mansfield police

An 18-year-old Mansfield man who had been indicted on charges including attempted murder was arrested Tuesday and incarcerated at the Richland County Jail.

Nakeial Carter of Mansfield, was indicted Jan. 20 and arrested Tuesday in connection with a Dec. 9 incident outside King's Mini Mart, 98 Lexington Ave.

He is charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; a 3-year gun specification; felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, according to court records.

Carter was to have been arraigned Wednesday in Richland County Common Pleas Court in Magistrate Jill Cochran's courtroom. Upon indictment, he was issued a $100,000 cash or surety and personal recognizance bond, electronic monitoring and no contact with the victims, according to court records.

He is accused of shooting toward a victim and a vehicle outside the business. The victim said two suspects and a third male were at the business when he arrived. They followed him into the business. When he exited and entered his vehicle, the suspects exited the store and Carter displayed a firearm, the police report said. As the victim was driving away, Carter began to discharge the firearm toward him and the vehicle. The passenger side mirror and passenger side door were stuck by the gunshots, the Mansfield police report said.

Officers checked the area for evidence on Dec. 9 and found 11 shell casings on the east side of the business. Officers checked the area for the suspects but could not locate them at the time.

