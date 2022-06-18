Mansfield man accused of stealing truck from gym parking lot in Norton

Police arrested a Mansfield man in connection with the theft of a pickup truck from a Planet Fitness in Norton.

Michael Lambert, 47, faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a class B substance (cocaine) and 12 counts of receiving stolen property. Police said he was caught with 12 licenses on him that belonged to other people.

Officers were called to the Mansfield Avenue gym around 8:20 p.m. Friday after a man said his work truck was stolen from the parking lot. The man told officers someone took his keys from inside the building and gave a description of the suspect.

Police stopped the white Dodge Ram in West Bridgewater and arrested Lambert. He was held without bail and will appear in Attleborough District Court on Tuesday.

