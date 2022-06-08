Mansfield man arrested in double homicide in Morrow County

Handcuffs

MOUNT GILEAD — A Mansfield man has been arrested in Kentucky in connection to a double homicide in Morrow County on Tuesday.

The Morrow County Sheriff's Office said a warrant on a charge of murder was issued Wednesday for Charles Fink, 61, of Mansfield, who was arrested and is being held in the Carroll County Regional Detention Center in Carrollton, Kentucky, about halfway between Louisville and Cincinnati.

The warrant for murder was issued Wednesday in Morrow County Municipal Court for Fink, of 8301 Township Road 50, Mansfield, according to court records.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release posted on its Facebook page that it was investigating a suspected double homicide.

On Tuesday, Morrow County deputies were dispatched to a residence in Troy Township for a wellness check. Upon their arrival, Deputies located two victims who were both deceased, according to the sheriff's office.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation was contacted to process the suspected crime scene and to gather possible evidence, according to the online news release.

The names of the victims are being withheld until notification can be made to the next of kin, the sheriff's office said in its Facebook post.

According to Sheriff John L. Hinton, the matter remains under investigation and not much information can be released at this time, but "I want to assure the public that there is currently no threat to the residents of Morrow County. More information will be released as it is made available."

