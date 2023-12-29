Mansfield man arrested in Tiffin for attempted sexual conduct with minor, police say

A Mansfield businessman was arrested Dec. 21 by Tiffin Police Department detectives for allegedly traveling from Nashville, Tennessee to Tiffin to engage in sexual conduct with a minor female.

Shane Allyne, 43, is an owner of the Barrington One building, 13 Park Avenue West, in downtown Mansfield, and operates Simplified Living, dba Heartland Construction, from the Barrington One building.

A mansion at 1 Lexington-Ontario Road is listed as his residence on Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court records. Allyne recently sold the property, according to the Richland County Auditor's Office property records.

Allyne offered to pay up to $1,000 if juvenile engaged in sexual conduct with him at a hotel, Tiffin police say

In early December a mother contacted Tiffin police after learning her daughter was being paid by a man to send him nude images of herself, according to a news release from Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly.

The male making the requests was identified as Allyne, who was a family acquaintance, police said. A Tiffin detective’s investigation confirmed the juvenile had been paid by Allyne for providing nude images of herself, and was offered additional money from Allyne if the juvenile agreed to engage in sexual conduct with him, the chief said in the release.

Additionally, the investigation revealed Allyne sent explicit photos and videos of himself to the juvenile and continued to direct the juvenile to send him explicit images of herself to him, the news release said.

On Dec. 21, Allyne traveled from Nashville to the Columbus area where he was to attend a holiday party for his business. After arriving in Columbus he traveled by car to Tiffin. Allyne made it clear he would pay up to $1,000 to the juvenile if she met with him and engaged in sexual conduct with him at a hotel room, police said in the release.

With the assistance of Homeland Security agents from Nashville, Tennessee, and Columbus, as well as help from Toledo Homeland Security Investigations, the Sandusky County Drug Task Force and the Seneca County Drug Task Force, Allyne was tracked and tailed from a Nashville airport to the Columbus airport to a lodging establishment in Tiffin, the news release said.

Allyne checked into the Tiffin lodging establishment, and upon exiting the establishment, he was arrested by law enforcement and was transported to the Seneca County Jail, according to the release.

Allyne faces charges of compelling prostitution, attempted pandering obscenity involving a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, as well as additional charges, according to the news release. Bond was set at $150,000 in Tiffin-Fosteria Municipal Court on Dec. 22 during his arraignment. Allyne is to have no contact with the victim or victim's family.

Shane Allyne served prison sentence in 2004

According to Richland County Common Pleas Court records, Allyne, then known as Shane Allyne Riggenbach (before changing his name), was convicted in 2004 of aggravated arson and spent about eight years in prison. The sentence was ordered by now-retired Judge James DeWeese.

Tiffin police dedicated to protecting children

Pauly thanked the law enforcement agencies for providing assistance in thw investigation and subsequent operation.

"The Tiffin Police Department remains dedicated to investing time, effort and resources in the ongoing protection of our most precious asset – our children. In particular, we recognize the gravity of the threat posed by child sexual predators and want to assure this community that our commitment to investigating and combating this heinous crime remains steadfast. If you have concerns, information, or suggestions regarding the protection of our children, including issues related to their safety, please do not hesitate to reach out to the Tiffin police. We are here to listen, engage, and work together to ensure a safer community for us all," he said.

