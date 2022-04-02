Mansfield man charged in bias incidents at UConn

Apr. 2—A Mansfield man is accused of vandalizing areas of a University of Connecticut residence hall, including writing biased and bigoted graffiti on residents' doors and elsewhere in the building, a UConn spokesperson said Friday.

Daniel Clark, 20, was arrested late Thursday by UConn Police in connection with a March 3 incident in the Busby Suites complex, UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said in a statement. Clark, who was no affiliation with the university, was visiting a resident, she said.

Clark is charged with third-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias; first-degree criminal trespass; and second-degree criminal mischief. He is to appear Monday in Vernon Superior Court.

The trespass charge stems from Clark's alleged violation of a no-trespass order that UConn Police issued in 2021 after previous incidents, barring him from all UConn property, Reitz said.

Clark also was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal mischief under a warrant from a 2020 incident in which he allegedly caused $9,000 of damage to fields at a UConn farm with his vehicle.

UConn Police have interacted with Clark at least four times since November 2020, including this week's two arrests. In November 2020 he was issued a misdemeanor summons for allegedly spray-painting explicit graffiti, including his nickname "Danny Fast Hands," on a wall near an administrative building.

According to police records, Clark also admitted to spray-painting that nickname over the "Black Lives Matter" message on the UConn Spirit Rock. That action was determined not to be a criminal offense, but it led to a UConn policy update limiting Spirit Rock painting to students and student groups and a campuswide message.

In December 2020 Clark was charged with one count of having weapons in his vehicle, including one under the driver's seat, after UConn Police stopped him on UConn-owned property in downtown Storrs, Reitz said. The weapons appeared similar to regular firearms, but later were determined to be BB and pellet guns.

On Thursday, Clark was released from police custody on bond of $2,500 cash/surety on the charges related to criminal mischief on the UConn agricultural land, and $7,000 surety on the charges related to the incident at Busby Suites.

He also is required to stay off all UConn property, both as a condition of his bond and through the previously enacted no-trespass order.