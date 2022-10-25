Mansfield man dies after being shot multiple times; case now a homicide

Mansfield police

A Mansfield man shot multiple times Saturday in the area of 20 Florence Ave. has died.

Richland County coroner's investigator Tom Stortz said Antonyo Powell, 29, was pronounced dead Sunday morning at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. His body was taken Tuesday to Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

Mansfield police continue to investigate the shooting, which has now become a homicide.

The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield, where he was treated, Chief Keith Porch said in a news release issued Sunday morning.

Tuesday, Assistant Mansfield police chief Jason Bammann said police do not have any further information. No arrests have been made in the case.

Police were alerted of the shooting at 8:31 p.m. by a ShotSpotter Activation Alert.

The ShotSpotter system uses audio sensors in strategic locations that detect gunfire and the approximate area where the shots were fired. Audio experts then analyze the data to determine if it was a gunshot or some other loud noise such as firecrackers.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to contact Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470.

