Mansfield man gets 11 years in prison for trying to mail 2 kilos of cocaine to Mansfield

Dwayne Anderson's family was hoping against hope.

Even though Anderson was going to receive the mandatory sentence by law, his wife and his mother-in-law made impassioned pleas for his release during Anderson's sentencing hearing Wednesday in Richland County Common Pleas Court.

Dwayne Anderson (in green jail jumpsuit) waits to hear his sentence Wednesday in Richland County Common Pleas Court. Assistant Prosecutor Nik Buckmeier is in the foreground.

Anderson, 40, was convicted Aug. 2 by a jury of trafficking in cocaine with a major drug offender specification and possession of cocaine.

Jurors did not find him guilty of firearm and forfeiture specifications. He received 11 years in prison. If he misbehaves, he could receive 16½ years.

"I really don't have any discretion in my sentence," Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson said. "It's a required sentence under Ohio law."

Anderson arranged to have 2 kilos of cocaine mailed from Texas to a relative of his in Mansfield.

"What he didn't realize was it was intercepted in Cleveland by the U.S. Postal Inspector," Assistant Prosecutor Nik Buckmeier said. "They did a controlled delivery with METRICH."

Anderson arrested in February

The reduced portion contained 99 grams of cocaine. When Anderson went to pick it up on Feb. 17, he was arrested.

Buckmeier said "the totality of the circumstances" led to Anderson's conviction.

"He also had a phone conversation to Guadalajara, Mexico," Buckmeier said.

Defense attorney Mark Wieszorek pointed out to the judge that Anderson had no prior record, owned a small business and supported his family.

Several of his loved ones were at Wednesday's hearing.

"Won't you please let him come home?" Monique Anderson, his wife, asked of Robinson. "Please just let him come to handle his family affairs before you take him away from us."

'Please give him another chance'

Kathy Likely, Anderson's mother-in-law, also tearfully addressed the court.

"He's a good man, so please, please give him another chance," she said. "If you give him another chance, you won't ever see him up here no more."

When Anderson was given the chance to address the court, he accepted responsibility for his actions.

"I'm sorry for putting my family through this and doing the wrong thing," he told Robinson.

The judge did impose court costs and lab fees but did not fine Anderson since he will be in prison.

His loved ones shouted encouragement to Anderson as they left the courtroom.

