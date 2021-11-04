Mansfield man to be sentenced Dec. 6 for dog abuse case

Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop said his office takes animal abuse and cruelty cases "very seriously."

A 26-year-old Mansfield man faces up to a year in prison after he abused a dog that later had to be euthanized.

Joshua Yates was convicted late last week of cruelty to companion animals for a Feb. 13 incident in the 600 block of Scholl Road. He will be sentenced Dec. 6.

Teri Burnside, assistant prosecutor for Richland County, detailed the abuse against the dog, a miniature pinscher, which happened some time after Yates' wife went to work.

"Yates threw the dog over a gate to the living room into the kitchen," she said. "The dog defecated. We don't know if it was out of fear or injury and cowered in the corner."

Burnside said the dog then bit Yates.

"He grabbed it and threw it down a flight of stairs into the basement," she said. "Some time in all of this, Yates strangled the dog, maybe out of frustration, to the point where all of the blood vessels in the dog's eye had busted."

Burnside said the dog "not only suffered but languished."

"Yates set the dog in the living room and doesn't do anything for the dog," she said.

The assistant prosecutor said when Yates' wife got home from work, he denied he knew what happened to the dog.

The family, including Yates, took the dog to MedVet in Columbus.

"He still wouldn't tell them what he did," Burnside said.

When the dog was examined, doctors discovered it was paraplegic because of a broken back. It also suffered a collapsed lung.

"He led his wife to believe the dog slipped and fell down four steps," Burnside said.

She added the dog's injuries were not consistent with Yates' version.

"The vet explained that the trauma was of such severity that it was like vehicular trauma," Burnside said.

The Yates case was the second one in recent months that involved animal abuse. Last month, Cara Welty was sentenced to two years of probation for three counts of cruelty to companion animals.

Story continues

She allowed three dogs in her care to starve to death.

"Given the effort to get justice, it should be apparent that we take these cases very seriously," Prosecutor Gary Bishop said. "Not only do we abhor the abuse and cruel treatment of defenseless animals, we recognize the correlation between animal cruelty and other crimes of violence."

Linda Chambers, executive director of the Humane Society of Richland County, said she appreciates prosecutors being willing to pursue felony charges against suspects such as Yates.

"Unfortunately, it doesn't bring the dog back," she said.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MNJCaudill

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield man convicted of abuse dog that later had to be euthanized