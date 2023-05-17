Mansfield man shoots 2 stepchildren after assaulting his wife, police say

A Mansfield man is in jail after he shot his two stepchildren at their home Tuesday night, police said.

Thomas Boykin, 52, was arrested and faces charges of three counts of aggravated assault, according to police records.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on Arabian Court around 10:40 p.m. regarding a shooting call, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV. Boykin is accused of assaulting his wife and then shooting his stepson, 13, and his stepdaughter, 21.

The siblings were taken to a local hospital and as of Wednesday morning their condition is unknown, WFAA reported.

Police said the incident was domestic, but further details of what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.