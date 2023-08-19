Mansfield man to spend more than 30 years behind bars for shooting incident

A 20-year-old Mansfield man who shot at a vehicle, injuring a passenger and nearly striking a child, will spend the next 33 years in prison.

Brandon Percy was sentenced last week in Richland County Common Pleas Court following a two-week trial.

Percy was convicted of complicity to discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony, along with four counts of complicity to felonious assault and complicity to improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. All those charges came with a firearm specification.

Percy also was convicted of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle for the April 2022 incident.

"This was a pursuit that started at Mickey Mart and proceeded through neighborhoods," said Assistant Prosecutor Lauryn Calderhead. "It started as a Facebook argument."

The shooting happened at Wood Street and Cline Avenue. A female victim was hospitalized. She underwent surgery and followup care.

Calderhead and Assistant Prosecutor Matt Metcalf handled the case for the state. Judge Phil Naumoff sentenced Percy to 33 years in prison, including the three-year firearm specification. If he misbehaves, he could receive an additional five years behind bars.

"This is a great example of what Facebook drama can produce," Calderhead said. "It was over little, silly stuff."

In a separate case, Percy pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both with gun specifications.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield man going to prison for 33 years for April 2022 shooting