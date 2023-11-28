Mansfield: 'Mystery' market chocolate puts child in hospital

Ian said he bought 10 bars of the chocolate for his children on Saturday

A 10-year-old boy was taken to hospital after having a "terrifying" reaction to chocolate bought at a market.

Kim gave the confectionary to her four children on Saturday night as a treat but said they soon began feeling sick, hallucinating and acting "spaced out".

Her husband Ian had purchased the chocolate earlier that day from a stall at Mansfield Market in Nottinghamshire.

Police said they were investigating and the incident had been referred to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Ian told the BBC he purchased 10 bars of what was being sold as "mystery" chocolate, which came in gold wrapping without any writing on.

Kim gave the chocolate to Amelia-Ann, 13, Jacob, 12, Issacc, 10, and Emilie-Natasha, eight, at home later that evening.

She said they did not have chocolate very often and it was given to them as a treat but about 90 minutes later they all started feeling unwell.

Police are investigating along with Mansfield District Council and the FSA

"My youngest daughter only had a little bit and just generally felt sick but didn't seem too bad," she said.

"Issacc, he was delirious, he was confused, he kept staring at his hands and he was stroking my walls.

"He kept seeing a dark figure, hallucinating."

She said Amelia-Ann became "very giddy and confused" and was crying, talking in a nonsensical way and felt sick and dizzy.

Kim described her son Jacob's response as "spaced".

Issacc was taken to hospital in an ambulance after eating the chocolate

When Issacc, who has ADHD and autism, began to worsen Kim called an ambulance and he was taken to hospital.

"It sounded like he was choking, a gargling kind of noise," she said.

"He couldn't speak to us, his tongue was sticking out of his mouth, he went all floppy, he just wasn't with it."

Kim said she suspected the chocolate straight away.

"It was the only thing that they all had and it all happened in a similar time, one after the other," she said.

Kim's brother Kylyn, 30, also bought some of the chocolate from the market stall on Saturday.

He said: "Every time I take my daughter out, I have her every two weeks, each time we go past the market we go to the same stall and I let her pick something off there. This time she chose them."

Kylyn and his daughter, 11, started eating the chocolate at the bus station on the way to visit family.

They soon started feeling lightheaded and drowsy so went home to rest.

'Doped out'

"When it first kicked in for me, I felt like I was rushing, I genuinely felt like I'd had a party drug," he said.

"I had to go into my bedroom and my toes were curling, my jaw was grinding.

"It then started going into a doped out feeling and I started being sick."

The next day his daughter was also sick and complained of stomach pains so he called for an ambulance and she was taken to hospital.

The family has reported what happened to Nottinghamshire Police and Trading Standards.

Nottinghamshire Police said an investigation was ongoing and the incident had been referred to the FSA.

The force added there was no evidence the chocolate had been laced with drugs.

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, said: "We are working with local authorities, UKHSA [UK Health Security Agency] and the police investigating an incident following reports of illness after eating chocolate in Nottinghamshire."

