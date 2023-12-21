Mansfield nominated for Domino snow-plowing grant; pizza giant wants to ensure delivery

Stephanie Zader is trying to get the snowball rolling.

The Mansfield City Councilwoman has nominated her town for the chance to get a $25,000 grant for snowplowing, which has long been an issue in Mansfield.

For the first time, Domino's is offering the grants to select cities to plow snow and to ensure that their customers can get their pizzas delivered.

The Ann Arbor-based pizza franchise is awarding a total of $500,000 in snow-plowing grants spread across 20 cities.

A Mansfield city snow plow driver clears a section of Park Avenue West after a previous snow event.

"At Domino's, we've made delivery cars with warming ovens built in, paved roads to get your pizza home hot and in perfect condition, and offered pizza insurance for when anything goes awry," Joe Jordan, Domino's president of U.S. and global services, told the Detroit Free Press. "To us, nothing should stand in the way of getting a delicious pizza, including snowy, cold weather. So, yes, you heard it right: A Pizza company is actually helping to plow roads."

Zader said she nominated Mansfield in hopes other people would join her.

"We have a truck right now that needs a plow package," she said. "We just had the first snow fly."

To submit a town for consideration, visit plowingforpizza.com until Jan. 21, 2024. People can submit one entry per email address, nominating the ZIP code of their hometown.

According to the Free Press, Domino's will select towns and award grants on a rolling basis throughout the program during the winter season. Announcements of awardees will be made as soon as mid-January, the pizza company said.

Domino's will list the chosen cities on its Plowing for Pizza website.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Domino's offers $500K in grants to plow roads, clear way for delivery