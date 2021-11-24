Mansfield officers in standoff with barricaded person after shooting, police say

A Mansfield shooting Wednesday morning led to a ongoing standoff between police and a barricaded person at a “very active scene,” police said.

Officers were dispatched to a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Fannin Lane around 11:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

The police department did not release additional details other than the scene remains “very active” as of 1 p.m. and that they are working on a “barricaded person.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.