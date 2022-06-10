Mansfield police: 2 women stabbed each other during a fight

Two women apparently stabbed each other during an altercation at 3:42 a.m. Friday at 124 S. Adams St, according to Mansfield police.

Mansfield police Capt. Chad Brubaker said neither party is being forthcoming about the incident and police are still investigating. The incident is listed on the police report as a felonious assault. No charges have been filed yet.

"Neither party sustained life-threatening injuries," Brubaker said.

More: Blood plasma donation center opens in Mansfield

Officers responded to the residence in reference to a stabbing. Officers made entry to check for victims. Both victims were transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, according to the police report.

Special Subscription Offers

The police report listed the injured women as Misty L. Cherry, 42, of 478 E. Cook Road, and Amber Dawn Cooley, 47, listed as a transient.

Evidence was photographed and collected and statements taken, according to the police report.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield police: Two women stabbed each other during fight