Mansfield police are investigating the shooting of a 29-year-old male Saturday night in the area of 20 Florence Avenue.

The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, where he was being treated, Chief Keith Porch said in a news release issued Sunday morning.

Police were alerted of the shooting at 8:31 p.m. by a ShotSpotter Activation Alert.

The ShotSpotter system uses audio sensors in strategic locations that detect gunfire and the approximate area where the shots were fired. Audio experts then analyze the data to determine if it was a gunshot or some other loud noise such as firecrackers.

The Saturday shooting investigation is ongoing and Major Crime Detectives are on the scene, Porch said in the news release.

The chief said no further information was available and that police are asking anyone with information concerning the shooting to contact Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield police: 29-year-old man shot multiple times on Florence Avenue