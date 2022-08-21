Mansfield police arrest 3 after ShotSpotter Activation alerts officers to gunfire

Mansfield police officers were dispatched to the area of West Fifth and Bowman streets Wednesday afternoon for a ShotSpotter Activation.

Mansfield police officers on afternoon watch ended up locating several individuals with active warrants due to their quick action and the aid of the audio-sensing technology.

ShotSpotter installs microphones on buildings and light poles

ShotSpotter works by installing sensors, or rather microphones, on buildings and light poles.

When the sensors pick up something that resembles the sound of gunfire, a location is established based on the amount of time it takes for the sound to travel to each sensor.

An audio file is sent to ShotSpotter's "acoustic specialists," according to an informational video on the company's website, who then determine whether the captured sound is gunfire or something else, like fireworks.

The specialists send that information to law enforcement, who are dispatched to a scene to confront the shooter, or interview witnesses and collect shell casings.

Assistant police chief lauds officers for their police work

"I know this would be exciting for most people but unfortunately, this is a run-of-the-mill call for patrol. Afternoon watch did a fantastic job handling this call by taking control of the situation and locating several individuals with warrants. I am super proud of them," Mansfield assistant police Chief Jason Bammann said.

While in the area, officers located broken glass from what looked to be a window of a vehicle, Bammann said. Officers also located a single shell casing in the roadway. Both vehicles fled from the location prior to officers' arrival. Contact was then made with a resident who advised that a bullet went through his bathroom window. Officers located the bullet and collected it. Several citizens reported seeing people flee the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala that they believed to be the ones shooting.

Officers then located the listed vehicle at the Dollar Tree on Springmill Street. A woman whose vehicle window had been shot was across the street in the 300 block of Harker Street and said she was the driver of the listed black GMC. She said that she was making a left hand turn onto Bowman Street when she heard several shots, and then a sound of glass breaking. She then fled to her house due to not knowing what had happened, according to the police report.

Officers then located the suspect vehicle, the black Impala, at 62 Raymond Ave. where contact was made with three individuals.

One person was found to have an active felony warrant out of the U.S. Marshals office. A second person was found to have a warrant out of the Ohio Highway Patrol. A third individual was found to have a warrant out of Ontario Police Department. All three were transported to the Richland County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield police officers' quick action nets 3 arrests