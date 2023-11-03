Mansfield police will attend Tygers football game at Rocky River in light of threats

Mansfield police say its officers will escort the Mansfield Senior High Tygers football team to Rocky River this evening as a security measure in light of two possible threats officers say were made Thursday to "shoot up" Mansfield Senior High School and Arlin Field on Friday night.

Mansfield police will attend Mansfield Senior vs. Rocky River game

Friday, Mansfield's assistant police chief, Jason Bammann, said Rocky River school officials told Mansfield City Schools they would not be coming to Mansfield to play the playoff game at Arlin Field, but offered to have the game at the Rocky River stadium.

The Mansfield Senior Tygers' Division III Region 10 quarterfinal playoff football game scheduled for Friday night was moved to Rocky River.

Mansfield officers normally assigned to the Tygers football games will work with Rocky River Police Department at the game on the security detail.

Mansfield assistant police Chief Jason Bammann

Bammann said the threat Thursday was investigated by Mansfield police and found not to be credible and charges are being sought against the teen accused of making the threats.

Threats

The first threat was received around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. Immediately officers began working leads and by 1:25 p.m. the student was identified and taken into custody, police said Friday. The student admitted to making the threats, however, he stated it was in retaliation for a comment made about him by another student. He further stated he had no intentions of committing the act. Charges are being sought.

While conducting the first investigation, officers began receiving a second set of potential threats regarding a shooting at the football game Friday night at Arlin Field. After investigating all aspects of the statements and the sources, the threats could not be validated, police said in a news release.

Because of the threats, school administration decided to cancel Friday's classes and move Friday night's game in Rocky River to assure everyone's safety, police said.

It was the student's diligence and willingness to assist in bringing the threats to light, police said, that allowed officers to respond as quickly as they did. Anyone who hears or sees threats or potentially violent activity, should call local law enforcement immediately, Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said.

The Mansfield City Schools canceled school for the entire district Friday. Earlier this week, Mansfield Senior High and Middle School was closed for a day.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority," Mansfield Senior Superintendent Stan Jefferson said in an email to staff and families. "We have been made aware of a potential security concern. We take all threats very seriously and out of an abundance of caution are canceling school on Friday, Nov. 3. In collaboration with the Mansfield City police, we are conducting a thorough investigation."

Heightened security at Mansfield Senior High School

Mansfield police continue to investigate a double homicide and four felonious assaults in the 800 block of Ferndale Avenue at 11:40 p.m. Oct. 27 where a party apparently was taking place.

Mansfield police are investigating a double homicide and four felonious assaults at 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Ferndale Ave. Two teens, ages 17 and 18, were pronounced dead at the scene. Four felonious assault victims range in age from 14 to 19, police said.

Two teens, Jarmel Boyd, 17 and Brandon Collins, 18, were pronounced dead at a residence.

The four felonious assault victims range in age from 14 to 19, police said.

Officers responded to the area after receiving numerous calls of shots fired and people running from the area. Officers found four gunshot victims. In addition, a hospital called 911 and said a gunshot victim had been brought to the emergency room in a personal vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield police arrested teen making treats, charges sought