Mansfield Police Department receives $137,013.70 to combat illegal drug activity

METRICH Enforcement Unit, with assistance from Mansfield police and Allied Special Operations Response Team, seized suspected drugs, cash, firearms in May at two Mansfield locations.

Mansfield Police Department will receive $137,013.70 from the 2023 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund to help METRICH, its 10-county drug task force, enforce the state's drug laws and combat illegal drug activity.

The Mansfield Police Department is one of 44 local law enforcement agencies receiving funds, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a Thursday news release announcing $3 million in statewide funding.

Grants from the 2023 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund will support drug task forces that impact 42 counties on issues of drug trafficking, pharmaceutical diversion, and other organized criminal activity associated with the drug trade. The program, which is administered through the Office of Criminal Justice Services, is also intended to help local agencies enhance the safety of Ohioans through multi-jurisdictional task forces.

Mansfield assistant police Chief Jason Bammann said the money is appreciated.

"For us that operates the entire METRICH 10-county task force. The sad part is that is roughly a $50,000 reduction for us from last year and a $2 million reduction in the overall fund from last year also (which) makes drug reduction a tough task for our communities," he said.

