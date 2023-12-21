Mansfield Police Department welcomes pair of new officers

Brain drain is not an issue for the two newest Mansfield police officers.

Marquis Fortner and Stephen Shafer, both Mansfield natives, were sworn in Tuesday in city council chambers, bringing the department to 78 officers.

Both said they have been in Richland County their whole lives and have no desire to leave.

"I don't really know anything else outside of Richland County," Shafer said, noting his family is here.

Shafer is a Madison graduate. He was a member of the Ohio Army National Guard, where he served as a mechanic until 2020.

Among his goals is becoming a member of SWAT.

Fortner always wanted to be in law enforcement

Fortner graduated from Mansfield Christian in 2021. He left the area only to attend Duquesne University for two years. While there, he studied cyber security.

"I always wanted to be in law enforcement. Mansfield was my choice," Fortner said.

Prior to the ceremony, police Chief Keith Porch jokingly asked if either of them had prepared a speech.

"You've got five minutes," Assistant Chief Jason Bammann chimed in.

Both Fortner and Shafer have a long road ahead of them before they hit the streets of Mansfield. They will immediately begin their probationary police officer duties before heading to the state police academy in February for five months of training.

From there, they will face 14 weeks of field training with senior officers.

"Our process is quite lengthy and sometimes tedious," Porch said, adding that process makes sure the department has hired the right people.

Captain: Never give up, no matter how hard it gets

Capt. Chad Brubaker also touched on the rigorous training.

"It's there for a reason," he said. "Once you get it, we're going to build on that here."

Capt. Randy Carver offered encouragement.

"What I ask of you is to never give up," he said. "No matter how hard it gets, fight through it and we'll see you back here."

Bammann told the new officers that this community is "near and dear" to him and said he would stack the officers at the Mansfield Police Department up against any in the country.

The assistant chief offered Fortner and Shafer a bit of advice.

"I ask you to give people a minute. Sometimes that's all you'll need," Bammann said.

From there, Bammann presented each officer his new badge as they officially started their careers.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield Police Department swears in pair of new officers