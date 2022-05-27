Mansfield police investigate shooting death on Jennings Avenue

Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson Friday morning said Mansfield police are investigating a shooting death in the 300 block of Jennings Avenue. No further information is available.

Mansfield police are investigating a shooting death Friday morning in the 300 block of Jennings Avenue.

Mansfield police have an area in a driveway blocked off by black screens and crime scene tape for privacy of the body outside the Jennings Village Apartments.

Police cruisers, detectives' vehicles and the Richland County Coroner Investigator Tom Stortz are at the scene.

More: Film to focus on 9 infants who died in Mansfield in summer of 1949

Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson said officers do not have a positive identification yet on the body.

"We cannot state right now if the victim is male or female as the way they are covered up," she said at the scene.

Special Subscription Offers

Robertson said a handgun was found near the victim at the scene.

Further information is expected to be forthcoming pending the investigation, she said.

Check back at mansfieldnewsjournal.com for details.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: 1 person shot and killed at Jennings Village Apartments