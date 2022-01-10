Mansfield police investigating death of 38-year-old woman on Rowland Avenue

Mansfield police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old woman whose body was found in her home Sunday in the 100 block of Rowland Avenue.

Mansfield police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old woman who was found in her home Sunday in the 100 block of Rowland Avenue.

The victim was identified Monday as Deanna Hoam. Her father, Donald Hoam, told officers he couldn't reach his daughter so he came to check on her. The door to her home was locked but the father had a key and entered the residence, where he found his daughter deceased and called 911, according to a police report.

The father told police he owned the vehicle his daughter was driving and said it was missing. Police sent a BOLO (be on the lookout for) alert regarding the vehicle, according to another police report. A short time later, an officer found the vehicle in front of a residence on West Blanche Street, unoccupied with the keys on the driver's side seat.

More: Get that dry Christmas tree out of your house; a few recycling options are available

More: Grand jury rules former Mansfield police officer used justifiable force in June shooting

Officers found pieces of a ceramic coffee mug on the street and on top of the vehicle. The right rear window of the vehicle was shattered and glass was inside the vehicle, according to the police report. The vehicle was towed to the a city garage to secure and preserve possible evidence.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the News Journal today and get a special offer of 3 months for just $3 at offers.mansfieldnewsjournal.com.

The Richland County Coroner's Office was contacted and Mansfield fire and rescue personnel were on the scene as well. Tom Stortz, a coroner's investigator, said the woman's body is being taken for autopsy.

Monday, Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson said more detailed information will be released after she meets with detectives and gets an update.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield police investigating death of 38-year-old woman