Mansfield police investigating double homicide, four felonious assaults on Ferndale Ave.

Mansfield police are investigating a double homicide and four felonious assaults in the 800 block of Ferndale Avenue at 11:40 p.m. Friday where a party apparently was taking place.

Two teens, ages 17 and 18, were pronounced dead at a residence, according to a news release from Mansfield police Detective Lt. Rob Skropits. The victims were not publicly identified per Marsy's Law, which law enforcement say prohibits the release of victims' names.

A man talks with a Mansfield police officer after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of 800 Ferndale Avenue following a double homicide and four felonious assaults at 11:40 p.m. Friday. Mansfield police are investigating the incident.

The four felonious assault victims range in age from 14 to 19, police said.

Officers responded to the area after receiving numerous calls of shots fired and people running from the area. Officers found four gunshot victims. In addition, a hospital called 911 and said a gunshot victim had been brought to the emergency room in a personal vehicle.

Two individuals were transported to the county morgue by the Richland County Coroner's Office. Their bodies will be taken to the Montgomery County Medical Center for autopsies.

The Mansfield police lab and detectives processed the crime scene and numerous pieces of evidence were collected including numerous guns and drugs, Skropits said.

A group of subjects fled the scene on foot and in vehicles, according to witness accounts. Subjects at the party were not able to give a good description of the suspect or suspects or any vehicles, police said.

As the investigation proceeded during interviews with a few witnesses it was determined one of them had also been shot.

"We are asking the help of the community in identifying the suspects in these heinous crimes, Skropits said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Mansfield police Detective Sgt. Jered Kingsborough at 419-755-9729 or Detective Korey Kaufman at 419-755-9748.

