Mansfield police investigating fatal shooting of teenage boy at Quality Inn

Mansfield police say whoever fatally shot a 16-year-old boy Monday morning knew the victim.

"It looks like it was a targeted shooting," city police Assistant Chief Jason Bammann said.

Police responded to Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road, at 10:45 a.m. A hotel employee reported hearing multiple gunshots inside.

While searching the premises, police found the victim in a staircase.

"It appears the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds," MPD said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

Bob Ball, Richland County Coroner's Investigator, said the teen was pronounced dead at 11:16 a.m. His body will be transported to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

Bammann said the victim was a local boy.

The police department's crime lab also responded to the scene.

Detectives in the major crimes unit are working to find what led to the shooting, along with identifying a suspect or suspects.

"Details are very limited as this is an active and fluid investigation," the press release said.

Bammann said police have some "decent leads." As the city deals with its first homicide of 2023, the assistant chief noted detectives already are working on six unsolved homicides.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police Detective Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MNJCaudill

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield police investigating fatal shooting of teen at Quality Inn