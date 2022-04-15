Mansfield police investigating gunshot death of boy, 15; third shooting in 24 hours

Mansfield police, assisted by the Richland County Sheriff's Office and the Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, investigate the third shooting in the city in 24 hours in the 700 block of King Street, Friday afternoon. A 15-year-old boy died in the third shooting.

A 15-year-old boy suffered numerous gunshot wounds to his upper body and succumbed to his injuries Friday afternoon at a local hospital, Mansfield police said.

Police were investigating the third shooting in the city in 24 hours, this one in the 700 block of King Street.

Mansfield assistant Police Chief Jason Bammann confirmed that a juvenile had been shot on King Street and suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He later died at the hospital.

"The patrol was dealing with a crowd," Bammann said.

Major Crimes is investigating the homicide and working to determine a motive as well as the identity of the shooter, who is believed to be a female, based on the preliminary investigation, police said in a news release.

Officers were busy talking to witnesses and securing the scene with crime tape. A crowd of neighbors were outside, curious about what had occurred.

Mansfield police are also investigating two unrelated shootings Thursday night and early Friday morning.

A male was found shot in the chest on a porch on Massa Avenue around 4 a.m. Friday. . The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was taken into emergency surgery for the wound, Robertson said, adding that the victim was uncooperative and refused to identify himself.

Mansfield police officers investigate a shooting on King Street Friday afternoon. Officials said the 15-year-old victim later died at a hospital.

In an earlier shooting, police were dispatched after an 18-year-old woman from Crestline called 911 to report she had just been shot and was in the area of 370 Lexington Ave.

Officers found her in a blue Mazda sedan and provided medical assistance until EMS arrived.

Mansfield Fire Department personnel responded and transported the woman to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery, police said. No information on her condition was available Friday.

"Unfortunately and alarmingly, this is the third shooting we have had in our city over the past 19 hours," said Capt. Shari Robertson said of the King Street shooting. "We do not believe the shootings are related but that remains a possibility as we continue to try and determine what transpired with all three.

"Anytime one of our residents loses their life unnecessarily, it is tragic for the victim's family and our community. It is my hope that the suspect or suspects in each of these three shooting incidents will turn themselves into law enforcement before any more senseless violence happens within our city," Robertson said in the news release.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the police department's Major Crimes division at 419-755-9724.

