Mansfield police investigating homicide on Dunbilt Court

Mansfield police are investigating a homicide on Dunbilt Court.

At about 6:52 p.m. Sunday, a shot spotter activation alerted officers to 10 gunshots in the area of 20 Dunbilt Court, Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said Monday morning in a news release.

Officers responded and located a victim at the rear of 8 Dunbilt Court who had sustained gunshot wounds.It appears the shooting took place in front of 19 Dunbilt Court and the victim had fled behind the residence at 8 Dunbilt Court, police said.

The victim was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield where they succumbed to their injuries. Detectives have been processing the scene and following leads throughout the evening.

According to a 911 call to the city Communications Office, a man on Massa Avenue heard nine gunshots in the area behind his house and called 911 to report it. He saw a silver, four-door Ford sedan leave the area. He said he didn't see anything and was working on his motorcycle in his garage.

Another caller, a woman, reported seeing a blue, 4-door pickup truck shot up in front of 8 Dunbilt Court.

The female caller told a dispatcher that someone just ran into a house next door.

Porch refused to release the victim's identity, citing Ohio House Bill 343 (Marsy’s Law).

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Larry Shacherer at (419) 755-9766.

This is the second homicide in less than a week.

A 22-year-old man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 500 block of West Fourth Street, according to Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch and 911 calls.

Officers responded to 565 West Fourth St. at about 3:40 p.m. in reference to a subject being shot, and located a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased, Porch said in a news release.

The victim was identified as Khiren Willis, according to a 911 tape from the city.

No arrests have been made yet in Willis' death.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

Story continues

419-521-7223

Twitter: @:LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: 1 person shot to death on Dunbilt Court