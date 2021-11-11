A man has barricaded himself inside a house on Clairmont Avenue off Willow Street off West Fourth Street. Mansfield police and SWAT are on the scene.

A man with felony warrants has barricaded himself in a two-story tan house at 236 Clairmont Ave. off Willow Street, according to Mansfield police.

Police have the scene blocked off with crime scene tape and are talking to the man, according to Assistant Chief Jason Bammann.

"We have contact with him and we are working towards his surrender," Bammann said.

The Mansfield SWAT team is on the scene.

Check back for updates.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield police: Man barricaded in house on Clairmont Avenue