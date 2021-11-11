Mansfield police: Man barricaded in house on Clairmont Avenue
A man with felony warrants has barricaded himself in a two-story tan house at 236 Clairmont Ave. off Willow Street, according to Mansfield police.
Police have the scene blocked off with crime scene tape and are talking to the man, according to Assistant Chief Jason Bammann.
"We have contact with him and we are working towards his surrender," Bammann said.
The Mansfield SWAT team is on the scene.
Check back for updates.
