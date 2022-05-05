Mansfield police Officer Mark Boggs is 2021 Officer of Year

Mansfield police Officer Mark Boggs hands out police badge stickers to kids during Cops N Kids last August at Walmart on Possum Run Road during the 25th annual shopping event. The Mansfield Division of Police announced this week that Boggs was named 2021 Officer of the Year.

The Mansfield Division of Police announced its annual award recipients on Tuesday following the department's recent banquet at the William J. Taylor, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 32.

Officer of the Year:

Mark Boggs

Officer Mark Boggs is an informal shift leader among his peers who assists and mentors the younger officers.

This officer requires very little supervision and he strives for excellence every day in all that he does, according to a Mansfield police news release.

Boggs has demonstrated his ability to be effective by generating 8 felony arrests, 12 felony warrants, 11 misdemeanor arrests, 35 misdemeanor warrants, 29 summonses, 1 OVI, 27 citations, 12 warnings, 171 general offense reports, and recovering almost $17,000 of stolen property, according to the police department.

Boggs is also a member of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF), Bicycle Patrol, Opiate Response Team and the Honor Guard.

Supervisor of the Year:

Ryan Grimshaw

Sgt. Ryan Grimshaw started his career with Mansfield police in 2007 and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2019. He is a member of the A.S.O.R.T. Team and Bike Unit along with being a certified Taser, Special Munitions, O.C. Spray, and fitness instructor.

Boggs is also a field training officer for the division and continues to teach not only at in-service training but at police academies during his off time. Since his promotion, Boggs is above average in 13 out of 16 stat categories and leads all supervisors in 8 out of 16 stat categories. This Supervisor has 8 felony arrests, 10 felony warrants, 6 misdemeanor arrests, 5 misdemeanor warrants, 5 summonses, 1 OMVI, 15 traffic citations, 2 parking tickets, 30 friendly warnings, 76 general offense reports, 2 Oh-1's, $18,000 stolen recovered property, 2 crime alert cards, 17 field interview cards, and 4 vehicle tows. With all duties, he has undertaken still makes time to serve as the Gold Unit Union Representative.

Civilian of the Year:

Lisa Abrams

Dispatcher Lisa Abrams, particularly in 2021, has proved to be an unparalleled asset to the Public Safety Communications Center and the Division of Police, the news release said. There are too many calls for service to list which she has proved to be extremely valuable. Here is just a sample of many of the behind-the-scenes activities that she assists the Division of Police with the Critical Incident Stress Management Team. At the drop of a dime, she makes herself available to ensure the mental health needs of first responders in the greater Mansfield area are handled with extreme compassion and care. She offers to speak at events. Most recently she spoke to and played audio of calls for service for the Mansfield Division of Police Explorers group to gain their interest in her profession. Passionate about the profession, she speaks to anyone who will listen about the importance of the profession of a dispatcher and ensures that the needs of current dispatchers are all met. Overtime. Overtime. Overtime. It'll be hard to find anyone who works more overtime for the section.

Detective of the Year:

Larry Schacherer

Detective Larry Schacherer is always early for work. He always has a good outlook on his cases and does not let his workload bring him down. He is always available to help the other detectives with their cases. He works well with all the outside agencies that the detectives work with during the course of an investigation. He will log over 60 cases this year not counting the assisting of other detectives' cases. He completed 58 search warrants in 2021. These stem from phones to residences to social media platforms. He investigated 12 felonious assaults, some of which had multiple victims. One of his cases was an attempted murder in which he identified three suspects and charged them with four felonies. He also successfully indicted a suspect for identity fraud and telecommunication harassment of a city official totaling six felony counts. On top of the previous cases, he also investigated deceased and missing persons, rapes, robberies, and a string of breaking and enterings where the suspect was identified and charged. He is also a member of the Drone and Motorcycle units.

Top Cops

Nolan Goodman

Officer Nolan Goodman began his law enforcement career with Mansfield police in 2015. He currently works in the Community Services Bureau, Day Watch — Patrol Section. Officer Goodman frequently receives written compliments from members of the community which reflect his good-willed and assistive nature with all people. He also strives for excellence in his personal dedication to fitness and health, displaying a positive example to other officers. Additionally, he and his wife are active parents in the lives of their four children modeling the division’s core beliefs and values. He has several prior awards from the Mansfield Division of Police which include the 2020 Top Cop award as well as special commendations and letters of recognition.

Goodman has recently passed the Field Training Officer school and will soon be instructing and mentoring the newest officers of the Division. Day Watch supervisors nominated Goodman for this award with belief that he most deserves this honor based on the previously mentioned and subsequent accolades.

During his time on Day 4 Watch this year, Goodman has made 1 felony arrest, served 6 felony warrants, made 13 misdemeanor arrests, served 43 misdemeanor warrants, completed 37 summonses, issued 25 TR’s, 8 parking citations, 6 traffic warnings, completed 258 general offense reports, 40 crash reports and has recovered more than $50,000 worth of stolen property. In addition, Goodman assisted a citizen involved in a crash this year who was having a stroke. Goodman immediately recognized the distress the citizen was in, summoned a rescue squad, pulled the citizen from the vehicle, and lifted him onto the responding squad within minutes. Goodman’s actions were instrumental in the quick treatment and recovery of the citizen as professed by the citizen himself and his doctors. Goodman was subsequently nominated for a Legion of Merit award for his life-saving actions on that call for service. It is this type of hard work and dedication that makes him stand out from the others and makes him Day Watch’s nomination for Officer of the Year.

Travis Stantz

Officer Travis Stantz has dedicated himself to the citizens of The City of Mansfield since he was appointed to the division in 2014. Travis is currently assigned to Night Watch and also serves on the Mansfield/Richland County ASORT/SWAT team. In addition to his duties with the police department, Travis also serves his country as a member of the Ohio Army National Guard, currently holding the rank of Sergeant First Class. He has also been dedicating himself to the Mansfield community by coaching 8th Grade Basketball for the Madison Local School District. Travis consistently produces a high volume of exemplary work, constantly leading not only the shift but the entire department in many statistical categories. Through December 1st, 2021, Travis has made 43 felony arrests, served 30 felony warrants, made 28 misdemeanor arrests, served 45 misdemeanor warrants, issued 72 summons’, arrested 9 subjects for OVI, and issued 55 traffic citations.

