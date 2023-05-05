Mansfield police officer shot by own gun accidentally

Police investigate the scene of an accidental shooting involving a Mansfield police officer on Lind Avenue.

A Mansfield police officer's gun accidentally discharged Friday while he was outside checking on a report of two people seen inside a vacant house on Lind Avenue Friday around 9:45 a.m.

The officer, whose name has not yet been released, is at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Mansfield assistant police Chief Jason Bammann.

"He's OK," Bammann said.

Sarah Lawhorn, who lives on Lind Avenue, said she saw the officer face down on the ground outside a vacant house.

"That's what I heard him say he shot himself in the leg," she said.

"The blood is still in the yard," Lawhorn said. "It did kind of scare me with all the shootings going on."

Lawhorn said he was moaning and a man came over to him an asked if he was OK and he told the person he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

She said police were on the scene immediately.

A man and woman at the scene said they were inspecting the vacant house. Police gave them the OK to leave.

