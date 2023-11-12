Mansfield Police probing rash of car thefts and break-ins, arrest 3 men from Brockton

Mansfield Police are investigating a rash of car breaks and car thefts in town, after officers arrested three Brockton men when a resident called police early Sunday to report home video surveillance had captured someone entering their vehicle in their driveway.

The three men, who were not identified by police on Sunday, are ages 19, 21 and 22 and all of Brockton, police said. They are in custody and facing charges including nighttime breaking and entering into a vehicle, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, and resisting arrest. The men are scheduled to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Monday.

“Detectives are currently following up on additional reports from different areas of town,” police said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

At approximately 3:41 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Fieldstone Drive after receiving a 911 call from a resident reporting watching home video surveillance of a person entering the caller’s vehicle in their driveway.

The suspect ran off, but the caller alerted responding officers to a white SUV parked in the street. When officers arrived, they learned the involved suspicious vehicle was stolen out of Weymouth, police said.

A short time later, a man appeared and accessed the vehicle, police said. Officers detained the man while additional officers, assisted by state police and a state police K9 unit, began searching a wooded area near Fieldstone and Branch streets, after hearing the sounds of other suspects running away.

Three additional suspects were found in that area. Police said one was taken into custody and the others “fled deeper into the woods,” police said.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., officers saw one of the suspects coming out of the woods on Ware Street, just south of Kevin’s Way. They chased the suspect, who was taken into custody behind the Jordan/Jackson School. Officers later found a gun that had been discarded by the suspect in the wood line nearby, police said.

As residents woke up and began their Sunday mornings, police received more calls reporting more breaking and entering into vehicles and stolen cars overnight, police said. Police are investigating those reports from residents in other areas of town.

Police said one suspect, believed to have fled the area, remains unidentified.

Police are asking any homeowners who live on the following streets who may have captured the suspects on their home surveillance cameras to call police:

- Fieldstone Drive neighborhood including Deer Path Lane, Deer Path Circle, and Gloria Drive;

- Ware Street between Short Street and Kevin’s Way;

- Branch Street in the area of Fieldstone Drive;

- Newell Lane;

- Marshall Avenue neighborhood including Aspen and Denwood streets and Smiley Avenue.

Anyone with home surveillance video that may help investigators is urged to contact Detective Lattanzio at alattanzio@mansfieldma.com or by calling 508-261-7356.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

